Hoosiers Get Ready for Game in Atlanta, A Place that Matters Alot to Mike Woodson

ATLANTA, GA.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team will play Auburn on Saturday as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving. The game will be played at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

This is something that Hoosier forward Kaleb Banks is looking forward to because he grew up in Hampton, Georgia and attended Fayette County High School.

“When I first found out that we were going to be playing back at Atlanta, I was excited because I never thought I’d get a chance like that, so I’m pretty happy about it,” said Banks in a news conference this week.

Banks comes off the bench. He’s averaging 3 points and 3 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Atlanta is also a place that is close to the heart of Hoosier Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Woodson who became an NBA Head Coach for the Atlanta Hawks in 2004. He was in Atlanta until 2010 when he left to go to New York.

One of Woodson’s crowning achievements was leading the Hawks to 47 wins in the 2008-09 season. That ended up being their first winning season since 1999.

“Those were fond memories. To be able to take a team of young men and build it and have success behind it is very special. I still have a home there. A lot of friends and people who supported me when I began my head coaching career in Atlanta,” said Woodson.

Indiana is off to a 7-1 start this year while Auburn is 5-2.

“They’re a good basketball team. I’ve never been a coach that shies away from competition. It lets you know where you are and where you stand as a basketball team,” said Woodson.

In their last game, Auburn lost to Appalachian State 69-64. On Tuesday night, Indiana knocked off Michigan 78-75.

This will be just the second ever meeting between Indiana and Auburn. Indiana won the last meeting 107-90 on March 4, 1987 in Indianapolis.