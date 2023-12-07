Pacers Ready for NBA Cup Semifinal Showdown with Bucks

LAS VEGAS —The Indiana Pacers (11-8) defeated the Boston Celtics on Monday night in a high-energy game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This victory allowed the Pacers to advance into the Semifinals in Las Vegas. Their opponent, the Milwaukee Bucks (15-6), led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, advanced into the Semifinals by dismantling the New York Knicks, 146-122.

The Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks have faced against each other once this season, with the Pacers winning 126-124 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points during that game and dished out ten assists, including a game-winning 3-pointer. Myles Turner had 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the New Orleans Pelicans, led by Zion Williamson, will face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the other half of the bracket. The winners of these Semifinal games will compete against each other on Saturday night for the inaugural NBA Cup.

