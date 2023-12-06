ANN ARBOR, MI.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team won their fourth game in a row Tuesday night by knocking off the Michigan Wolverines 78-75 at the Crisler Center. The game had 18 ties to go along with 15 lead changes and it came down to the final play.

Indiana center Ke’Lel Ware knocked away the inbound pass from Michigan’s Will Tschetter with less than two seconds to play and Indiana held on to win. Ware also hit a hook shot with 53 seconds to play to put Indiana ahead 75-73.

The next three points for Indiana were free throws from McKenzie Mgbako and Trey Galloway.

The Hoosiers had 9 players who scored. They were led in scoring by Malik Reneau who had 15 points. Ware had 13 points. Olivier Nkamhoua led all scorers with 18 points for Michigan.

Indiana struggled in the first half with turnovers. They had 10 of them in the first half, but only three in the second half.

In Michigan’s previous loss to Oregon last week, Dug McDaniel had 33 points. Indiana’s Gabe Cupps held McDaniel to 13 points on 3-14 shooting.

Indiana has won the last four games against Michigan by a total of 11 points. The Hoosiers are 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Next up for the Hoosiers is a contest against Auburn on Saturday December 9 at 2 pm. Because of the Salvation Army Radiothon, that game will air on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan. Every other Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball game will be on WIBC the rest of the season after the Auburn game.

The post Hoosiers Hold Off Michigan in Ann Arbor To Win Their Fourth Game in a Row appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Hoosiers Hold Off Michigan in Ann Arbor To Win Their Fourth Game in a Row was originally published on wibc.com