INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers advanced to the next round of the NBA In-Season Tournament by defeating the Boston Celtics 122-112 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tyrese Haliburton recorded his first triple-double of his career. Haliburton scored 26 points, 16 in the second half, with 13 assists and ten rebounds.

Myles Turner added 17 points and ten rebounds. Seven Pacers players scored in double figures. Indiana won all four games in the group stage.

Buddy Hield contributed 21 points to the team’s victory. With a record of 11-8, Indiana is now second in the Central Division and will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or New York Knicks in the semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“The atmosphere was amazing, the fans were crazy,” I love this,” Haliburton said.

Jayson Tatum was the game’s highest scorer with 32 points for the Celtics, while Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and came within one rebound of recording a double-double. Boston is currently leading the Atlantic Division with a record of 15-5.

In their first matchup this season, Boston defeated Indiana 155-104. However, in their latest game, Indiana would not be denied. Indiana mounted a comeback in the third quarter and took an 85-74 lead. In the fourth quarter, Boston managed to tie the score at 94 with 6:07 left, but then Haliburton hit a three-pointer with 1:33 left and was fouled. He made the free throw, converting the four-point play and giving the Pacers a 109-105 lead. The Pacers then extended their lead to seven points when Buddy Hield hit another three-pointer, bringing the score to 112-105 in favor of the Pacers.

“The energy in the building never really died down. It was very consistent,” said Myles Turner. “In the fourth quarter, [Tyrese] made some huge plays. I think the city is starting to rally around this team, making noise in the right way.”

The post Haliburton’s Triple-Double Lifts Pacers Over Celtics in In-Season Tournament Quarters appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Haliburton’s Triple-Double Lifts Pacers Over Celtics in In-Season Tournament Quarters was originally published on wibc.com