Pacers Win Big Without Haliburton Against Heat, 144-129

MIAMI — The Indiana Pacers dominated the Miami Heat on Saturday night, winning 144-129 in a high-scoring game. The team was led by Bruce Brown, who scored 30 points, and Obi Toppin, who added 22 points.

Despite Haliburton’s absence, the Pacers displayed their offensive prowess with an impressive 66% field goal percentage.

This marked the second-best shooting performance in franchise history, with their only better performance being a 67% shooting game against Minnesota in 2017.

The Pacers set a new record for the highest shooting percentage against the Heat, surpassing the Los Angeles Lakers’ 64% mark in 1988. T.J. McConnell had a tremendous performance off the bench, going 10 for 11 and racking up 20 points and 11 assists. Aaron Nesmith also contributed significantly to the win, scoring 20 points for the Pacers.

Coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that Haliburton’s absence was due to a non-COVID illness, not his knee trouble. Nevertheless, the Pacers showed they could thrive without their leading scorer. The team is now preparing for a quarterfinal clash against Boston on Monday.

