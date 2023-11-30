NFL Week 13 Picks

After 11 games played, if you had told most Colts fans that they would still be alive in the playoff race (especially after the loss of Anthony Richardson), they would have laughed in your face.

Yet here we are, with the Colts sitting at 6-5 and with a great opportunity in front of them against a floundering Titans team. This is by no means a guaranteed win for Indianapolis; Gardner Minshew has been shaky lately, the Titans still have Derrick Henry, and the Colts will be without Grover Stewart for one more game. Add in Jonathan Taylor, who will miss the game as well after having surgery for a thumb injury, and the Colts could be in for a tough matchup in what could end up being a “must-win” game for them.

During Thursday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Mike Chappell of CBS4 and FOX59 joined the show. He spoke to John about the decision for Jonathan Taylor to have surgery instead of trying to have him play through the injury.

“The last thing you can do is say ‘Well, I think I can take care of this, I think I can secure the ball’ and then you get out there and you find out you can’t and you put the ball on the ground. So no I think this was the best approach, and on top of that, it’s really kind of crazy. Youre losing your best offensive player for 2-3 weeks, you hope that’s all it is, and oh by the way you’ve got now you’re leading rusher that you can lean on. I’m not saying that played a role in it at all, but having Zack Moss really lessens the blow of losing a player like Taylor, because Zack Moss has played really, really well.”

JMV also spoke to Andrew Catalon of CBS, who will have the call of the Colts-Titans matchup. Andrew echoed the sentiment that the Colts will be okay with Zack Moss filling in for Taylor.

“I think they’re in a good spot here with Zack. I mean obviously you don’t want to go into a game without one of the best if not the best running backs in this league, but in a situation like this, you know a lot of teams don’t have a guy that they can turn to that’s 10th in the league in rushing yards.”

Another surprisingly enticing matchup is between the surprising Houston Texans and resurgent Denver Broncos. Both teams have roared back after slow starts, with rookie C.J Stroud proving each passing week that he deserved to go 1st-overall in the draft, while Russell Wilson is starting to look like his old self after a down 2022 season. This game having potential playoff implications would have seemed implausible at the start of the season.

The game of the week is, without a doubt, the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in what could be an NFC Championship preview. The 49ers 3-game losing streak is a distant memory, while the Eagles continue to scrape past opponents in unlikely ways. The Eagles may be at home, but with the 49ers offense rounding back into form, and their defense ferocious as ever, I think the 49ers go into Philly and hand the Eagles their 2nd loss of the season.

Here are my picks for Week 13 of the NFL season!

THURSDAY

(6-5) Seattle Seahawks @ (8-3) Dallas Cowboys: 28-17 Cowboys

SUNDAY

(4-7) Los Angeles Chargers @ (2-9) New England Patriots: 21-10 Chargers

(8-3) Detroit Lions @ (5-6) New Orleans Saints: 24-20 Lions

(5-6) Atlanta Falcons @ (4-7) New York Jets: 17-13 Falcons

(2-10) Arizona Cardinals @ (7-4) Pittsburgh Steelers: 23-16 Steelers

(6-5) Indianapolis Colts @ (4-7) Tennessee Titans: 22-17 Colts

(8-3) Miami Dolphins @ (4-8) Washington Commanders: 27-13 Dolphins

(6-5) Denver Broncos @ (6-5) Houston Texans: 21-20 Broncos

(1-10) Carolina Panthers @ (4-7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 20-10 Buccaneers

(7-4) Cleveland Browns @ (5-6) Los Angeles Rams: 19-14 Rams

(8-3) San Francisco 49ers @ (10-1) Philadelphia Eagles: 31-28 49ers

(8-3) Kansas City Chiefs @ (5-6) Green Bay Packers: 28-10 Chiefs

MONDAY

(5-6) Cincinnati Bengals @ (8-3) Jacksonville Jaguars: 21-14 Jaguars

Listen to JMV and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 13 of the NFL season, along with interviews with Mike Chappell of FOX59 and CBS4, Andrew Catalon of CBS, and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.15/107.5 The Fan!