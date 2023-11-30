BLOOMINGTON — According to multiple sources the IU Hoosiers have put pen to paper on a new head coach following the firing of Tom Allen on Sunday.

Curt Cignetti of James Madison University will be stepping into the role of head coach for IU next season. Cignetti has been coaching the JMU Dukes for the past five years with an overall record of 52 – 9, leading the team to three conference titles. This year, he led the team to an impressive 11 – 1 record, the best in the Sun Belt Conference.

In his multiple seasons as the head coach for JMU, Cignetti’s teams led the nation rushing defense and ranked in the top-20 for scoring offense and scoring defense.

Cignetti’s most recent accomplishment is winning the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Coach of the year on Thursday.

The post IU Football Hires Curt Cignetti as New Head Coach appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IU Football Hires Curt Cignetti as New Head Coach was originally published on wibc.com