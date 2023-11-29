Jonathan Taylor’s Thumb Surgery Leaves Uncertainty For Return, Colts

The news of Jonathan Taylor’s thumb injury (and subsequent surgery) comes off of one of his best performances of the season. It’s a gut-punch for both Taylor and the Colts, who are in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt. Taylor’s absence will at arguably the most crucial stretch of the season for the team that will possibly determine their postseason fate. Owner Jim Irsay said he was “hopeful” the surgery would only net a 2-3 week layoff.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Wake Up Call, we were joined by injury expert Will Carroll, who offered some great insight on the injury Taylor suffered, the new age surgery he’s set to undergo, why he debated the timeline for his return and what Taylor has in common with Aaron Rodgers.

This new surgery and technique has made an 8-12 week injury to a 3-4 week injury. – Will Carroll on the timeline for Jonathan Taylor’s recovery

Carroll also discussed the biggest concern with the injury, Anthony Richardson’s rehab and timeline and a whole lot more. The full interview can be heard in the link below.