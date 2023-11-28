Indy Eleven, Head Coach Mark Lowry Part Ways

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indy Eleven is parting ways with Head Coach Mark Lowry. Lowry is stepping down after being with the team for two seasons.

The search for a new coach begins immediately, said the team on Tuesday afternoon.

Lowry became the fourth permanent head coach in club history on Nov. 16, 2021, and led the Eleven to its best season since 2019 with a 12-17-5 record in 2022. The club returned to the playoffs in 2023 for the first time since the 2019 season, as a sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, after finishing the regular-season campaign with a 13-11-10 record.

“Indy Eleven would like to thank Lowry for his service with the club and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” the statement continued.

The Indy Eleven has already begun construction on a new stadium.

