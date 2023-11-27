Hoosiers Defeat Harvard at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team outscored the Harvard Crimson in the second half 50-36 to earn their fifth win of the season Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 89-76.

For Harvard, Malik Mack scored 3 of his 27 points by knocking down a trey right before the horn sounded to end the first half and give Harvard a 40-39 halftime lead.

The second half, however, belonged to the Hoosiers. They held Harvard to just 1 of 10 made three-pointers in that half after allowing them to make 8 three-point field goals in the first half.

For Indiana, Ke’Lel Ware dominated inside the point. He scored 28 points, snagged 8 rebounds, dished out 3 assists, and had 2 blocks along with 3 steals. Mackenzie Mgbako had his best game as a Hoosier. He scored 18 points and pulled down 8 boards. Malik Reneau was Indiana’s third double figure scorer with 17 points. He also had 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.

After Mack, three other players for the Crimson also scored in double figures (Chisom Okpara 13, Louis Lesmond 10, and Thomas Batties 10).

Indiana is now 5-1 on the year. They begin Big Ten play on Friday at 7 pm when they face the Maryland Terrapins. Pregame coverage starts at 6 on 93.1 WIBC.

