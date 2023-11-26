Colts Aim for Playoff Push Against Struggling Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts (5-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) will play a crucial game today, with both teams trying to get into playoff position.

The Colts have been impacted by injuries, mainly to their rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson. His replacement, Gardner Minshew, has delivered inconsistent performances.

On a few occasions, their defense has had to step up and save the day, most notably in their last game before the bye, when they just managed to scrape by with a 10-6 win over the New England Patriots in Germany.

The Colts have only won one of their five home games this season and are in third place in the AFC South, two games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place. They are also lagging behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans by one game for the last playoff spot in the conference.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers had a decent start to the season but have been unable to maintain their momentum. They have lost five of their last six games, including a defeat against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, and have slipped down the NFC South standings. Furthermore, they last won a single game on the road almost two months ago and have a record of only 2-3 away from home.

The Bucs are tied for second place in the division with the Atlanta Falcons, one game behind the first-place New Orleans Saints. They are also 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings for the last postseason position in the NFC.

