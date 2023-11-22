Hall Of Famer Derrick Brooks On Shaq Leonard’s Release

As the initial shock of the release of former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard begins to fade, one Hall of Famer is weighing in.

Derrick Brooks, the former linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who is now enshrined in Canton, joined The Ride With JMV during the Wednesday edition of the show. During the conversation, which also touched on the Colts upcoming game against the Buccaneers, Derrick spoke about his reaction to the news that the Colts had released Leonard.

“I just hate it for him to be honest with you, cause I thought he was really one of the most talented linebackers in this league.”

Derrick also spoke about how surprised he was that Leonard did not have much success in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme.

“With Gus Bradley being my former linebackers coach, I really thought Mr. Leonard would thrive in that system to be honest with you.

Derrick would also discuss his disappointment that his is how Leonard’s Colts career ended, considering how it began.

“2018-19 man, when he came on the scene, you talk about a player that made impact plays. Whenever he got his hands on the ball, he picked it off, he scored, 3rd down stops, you name it. He was an impact player, and it’s just unfortunate when [he] got that first injury, didn’t quite come back from that and it led to something else.”

JMV also spoke with James Palmer of the NFL Network, who shared his thoughts on the release of Shaquille Leonard.

“Yeah, it was a little bit shocking, but at the same time the writing was on the wall in terms of where it was headed.”

James also spoke about if he thinks Leonard still has something to offer teams.

“Is he going to come in and play at the level that we’ve seen him play, be this turnover machine in the middle of the defense? No I just don’t think that’s really there. Can he be rotational, can he serve a purpose within a defense in one of those that have, you know like I mention a spot like Philly that could come in and have him be a part of a talented defense around him and he makes a couple of splash plays and has some of those left in him? I think he does, I do, but I don’t think he can really, in all honesty, play at the level that we’ve seen him play before.”

