Indianapolis Colts Release Linebacker Shaq Leonard

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard has been released from the team.

“Indy, I want to thank you for accepting me and my family with open arms. These past 6 years has been nothing but incredible! Through the good times and the bad times, y’all stood by my side. I apologize for not bringing that trophy back to the 317. The energy in Lucas Oil has been nothing but amazing and I thank you for every memory,” said Leonard in a social media post on X.

Colts owner Jim Irsay also made an announcement on X.

“Colts Nation will always remember The Maniac’s palpable energy on the field with each tackle, interception, punchout, and fumble recovery. We’re thankful for Shaq and the contributions he made to our organization. We wish him and his beautiful family the best moving forward,” said Irsay.

In his rookie season back in 2018, Leonard led the league in tackles and was named a First-Team All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was also voted into the NFL Top 100 the following offseason. Leonard has been informally nicknamed “Maniac” due to his energetic and productive on-field play.

Leonard led the league in forced fumbles in 2021. Leonard also made the Pro Bowl four times (2019-21).

