NEW YORK--The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team trailed Louisville 60-55 with 7:44 left in their consolation final of the Empire Classic in Madison Square Garden. Then everything changed.

Indiana outscored Louisville for the rest of the game 19-6. Hoosier Head Coach Mike Woodson switched from a man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone defense. It led to Hoosier stops and scores on offense.

Xavier Johnson scored 14 points to lead Indiana. He also hxit the final five free throws of the contest to seal the Hoosier victory. Ke’lel Ware and Malik Reneau each had 12 points for Indiana.

The Hoosiers got 30 points from the bench (Anthony Walker scored 11, Peyton Sparks with 9, Lawrence North graduate C.J. Gunn with 6, and Kaleb Banks who had 4).

They also had 18 assists to 9 from Louisville. The Hoosier defense came up with 7 blocks.

Indiana improves to 4-1 with the win. They face the Harvard Crimson at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday November 26 at 4:30. Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

The post Hoosier Defense Switches to 2-3 Zone, Beats Louisville 74-66 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Hoosier Defense Switches to 2-3 Zone, Beats Louisville 74-66 was originally published on wibc.com