How IndyCar Can Benefit From F1’s Success in America

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, the two recap the F1 race in Las Vegas, and IndyCar tickets going on sale, including Milwaukee. They also talk about why some IndyCar fans were not onboard with the Las Vegas F1 race. They also talk about circuit issues, and the manhole covers during the F1 practices, and compare them to prior IndyCar incidents. They also discuss how IndyCar can benefit from the success of F1.

Later in the first hour of the show, Curt previews an upcoming interview with Jeff Gluck, and the two talks about car counts for the Indianapolis 500 so far, and for the rest of the season. Kevin breaks down what seats will be open for the 500. They also talk about some of the one-off drivers who could compete in the 500 this year that have not been announced yet. They also give their thoughts on whether there will be 38 cars or not.

Kevin rounds out the first hour looking at a few more options for one-off 500 rides, including Callum Ilott and James Hinchcliffe.

In the second hour of the show, Curt and Kevin look at the possibility of an IndyCar race in Argentina in 2025. They also look at some tweets from listeners of the show. Kevin and Curt answer questions about engine manufacturers, and Milwaukee tickets selling like “hot cakes.”

During the second hour, Jeff Gluck of the Athletic joins the show to recap the Las Vegas Grand Prix as a fan. He talks about how grand the event was, and how some Europeans were annoyed by how in-your-face the spectacle was. He also talks about how they did not use any reds or yellows in the displays to not distract the drivers. They also talk about other NASCAR drivers that could cross over to race the 500 besides Kyle Larson.

Kevin ends the show talking about F1 and IndyCar streaming possibilities, and a new face in Indy NXT.