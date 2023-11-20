Sunday Scaries: The Best & Worst of NFL Week 11

The Colts may have been on their bye week but that doesn’t mean Sunday Scaries takes a week off! We power through until the wheels completely fall off of this thing. Before you get ready to overeat, overdrink and over argue with your relatives in the next couple of days let’s see the highs and lows of Week 11 in the NFL!

BAD SCARY: Zach Wilson Has Sunk The Jets

Ah, the New York Jets. All off-season they were the talk of the league, they were the team featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks for training camp and they had a schedule packed with primetime games as networks fawned over the idea of having Aaron Rodgers under center of one of the biggest TV markets in the country. Three plays into the season and Rodgers goes down and the Jets season was severely hampered. Zach Wilson, who teammates and fans alike were already sick of last year was now thrown into an almost impossible situation and it’s been about as bad as you could ask for. The offense, which looked poised to be a top-10 unit under Rodgers has been a disaster with Wilson. Garrett Wilson may be lucky to crack 1,000 yards receiving, the last legs of Randall Cobb are being wasted, Allen Lazard has to feel completely neglected and the Jets defense has to be pissed with how much they try to keep games within reach and for Wilson to fail to even meet the lowest of expectations. The Jets and Wilson officially hit rock bottom on Sunday in their blowout loss to the Bills where Wilson was benched in favor of Tim Boyle. At 4-6, the Jets look toast and any attempt of Rodgers trying to get back on the field seems pointless. It will only be a matter of time until Zach Wilson can dedicate all of his time at Cougar Town.

GOOD SCARY: Brock Purdy & The 49ers Are Back

It was a rough three-game losing streak but the 49ers look back and better than ever now. Brock Purdy was electric in their rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, completing 21-of-25 passes for 333 yard and three touchdowns for a perfect quarterback rating. George Kittle has been on a tear, Brandon Aiyuk is hauling in bombs all over the field and Christian McCaffrey is exactly who you think he is. Add all that on offense to a dominant defense and the 49ers are clearly neck and neck with the Eagles when it comes to NFC supremacy. The next three games are huge for the 49ers: at Seattle on Thanksgiving night, at the Eagles and home against the Seahawks. Get through those three at 2-1 or even 3-0 and we’ll really be having some conversations when it comes to the 49ers.

BAD SCARY: Matt Eberflus, Bears Continue To Find Historic Ways To Lose

Up 12 points with 4 minutes left in the game should be a win for any team. Up 12 points with 4 minutes left in a game where you’ve won the turnover battle 4-1 and more than doubled the time of possession should make it a wrap. Not if you’re the Bears and not if you’re coached by Matt Eberflus. Somehow, the Bears ended up losing to the Lions, choking away a win probability of 98% and going from what should have been a signature win to an historic collapse. Justin Fields, in his first game back from injury played great. DJ Moore looked like No. 1 wide receiver they traded for and the defense made Jared Goff look mediocre at best. Yet, Eberflus and the coaching staff got conservative with playcalling, settling for field goals instead of backbreaking touchdowns and it cost them. There is zero chance Eberflus and the coaching staff should be back next season. We have six games left to see if Fields should stick around but regardless, fire this coaching staff into the sun.