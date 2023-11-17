Colts Playoff Path Gets Much Easier In Wake of Joe Burrow Injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is out for the season, per multiple reports. Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his wrist during the Thursday Night Football showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. The loss dropped the Bengals to 5-5 on the season and with the loss of Burrow, puts their playoff hopes in a loaded division and conference in serious jeopardy.

No one like injuries, especially to superstar players, especially to superstar quarterbacks and Burrow is the latest major loss in an NFL season that seen a ton of quarterbacks getting starts around the league due to injury. Look in the backyard of the Colts, where Anthony Richardson saw his rookie campaign cut extremely short. For the Bengals, it’s now Jake Browning’s job for the rest of the season.

That’s good news for the Colts. Burrow and the Bengals were easily the toughest test left on the remaining schedule. With Burrow out, there are no sure things in the NFL but it sure makes the game a little more winnable on Indianapolis’ end. In fact, the Colts remaining schedule and the starting quarterbacks they’ll face is almost laughable.

As of now the Colts remaining schedule is Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans, Jake Browning and the Cininnati Bengals, Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons, Aidan O’Connell and the Las Vegas Raiders and C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.

Stroud is now the tallest order on that remaining starting quarterback list and that game against the Houston Texans in Week 18 could have gigantic playoff implications for both teams (and maybe even the division). Who would have thought that for either team at the start of the year?

The Colts are obviously dealing with a backup quarterback situation themselves with Gardner Minshew under center. If Minshew can get back on track and start revving up the “Mania” again it would be a huge boost and increase their playoff chances significantly. If the Colts can keep the rig on the road and take advantage of the hand they’ve been dealt the rest of the season, each and every game on the schedule is winnable.

Come out of the bye and take care of business and there’s a solid chance the Colts are featured regularly on the “In The Hunt” graphic across network broadcasts the rest of the season.