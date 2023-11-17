Hoosiers Improve to 3-0, Get Ready to Face 5th Ranked UCONN

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with an 89-80 win over the Wright State Raiders Thursday night.

Without its leading scorer, Wright State was able to battle back from a 15-point first half deficit to get within 5 points of the Hoosiers at halftime 54-49.

Indiana forced 12 Wright State turnovers and scored 17 points off of those turnovers. What kept Wright State in the game for the majority of it was their three-point shooting. They hit 11 of 26 three-point attempts (42.3%).

Andrew Welage from Greensburg, Indiana led all scorers with 25 points for Wright State.

Indiana was led in scoring by Kel’el Ware with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hoosiers take on 5th ranked UCONN on Sunday at 1 pm. Pregame coverage starts at noon on 93.1 WIBC.

UCONN won the national championship last season and is off to a 3-0 start.

