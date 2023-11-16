Colts GM Chris Ballard Discusses Anthony Richardson’s Comeback

INDIANAPOLIS –Colts general manager Chris Ballard appeared on an episode of the Official Colts Podcast, where he discussed quarterback Anthony Richardson’s performance before and after his shoulder injury, which ended his season in October. Ballard says Richardson’s surgery went well, and is recovering nicely.

Before his injury, the 2023 No. 4 overall pick had impressed Ballard with his on-field accuracy, instincts, and ability to create plays. These traits initially drew the Colts to Richardson during the pre-draft process. However, Ballard also noted that Richardson is still a work in progress.

During Richardson’s first year with the Colts, he’s only played four games. However, according to Ballard, the Colts gathered enough information about him to determine the best way to support him when he returns to the field in 2024.

Ballard says the Colts have a good understanding of Richardson’s strengths and weaknesses and a solid plan to build around him when he returns to the field.

