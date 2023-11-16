Adam Sandler Plays Pick-Up At Pacers Practice Facility Before Show

Actor/comedian Adam Sandler is in Indianapolis for his sold-out show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night. But before then, he wanted to get a run in.

Sandler and others played pick-up games across the street at the St. Vincent Center, the Pacers’ practice facility, earlier in the day. That group included Mad Ants general manager Chris Taylor, player development coach Isaac Yacob, associate director for player relations Michael Hornback — plus several seasonal assistants.

Tyrese Haliburton, the face of the Pacers, joined the group for a photo fresh off a game where he led the team with 33 points and 15 assists in a win.

Sandler is notorious in basketball circles for wanting to hoop anywhere and anytime. He starred in his movie “Hustle” on Netflix as a basketball scout discovering a potential superstar in Spain.

Sandler took a photo with Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard and front office consultant Happy Walters. “Mi hermano came through to hoop with us today before his show tonight in Indianapolis,” Walters wrote on Instagram.

