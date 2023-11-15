Pacers, Daniel Theis Agree To Contract Buyout

Daniel Theis’ time with the Pacers is officially over.

The 6-foot-8 center reached agreement with the Pacers on a contract buyout, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon, which will allow for him to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

His contract for this season is worth $9.1 million, part of a four-year deal he signed in 2021 with the Houston Rockets. By buying Theis out, the Pacers save some money and will have one available roster spot.

He was sidelined for most of last season, his first with the Pacers, due to persistent soreness in his right knee that led to him having a unique procedure.

He then made his Pacers debut in February and appeared in seven games before being shut down for the season as the team prioritized minutes for younger players.

“It was tough,” he acknowledged. “Coming back from the knee surgery, you’re getting ready to play and then their decision to not play (me) and go in a different direction for the rest of the season.

“He’s a pro,” head coach Rick Carlisle said of Theis recently. “He came in yesterday and was in the gym for an hour and a half busting his ass. I have no problems with Theis. The guy won the World Cup this summer, he came in and had a good training camp and things have fallen the way things have fallen.”

Theis was included in a trade package received from the Celtics in July, 2022 that sent Malcolm Brogdon to Boston. Swingman Aaron Nesmith is the last man standing. Brogdon has already been moved to Portland.

Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.