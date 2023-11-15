Draft Expert Dane Brugler Gives Us An Early Look At 2024 NFL Prospects

With the Colts in their bye week, it’s a perfect time to get an early look at the NFL Draft and the prospects that could be on the table when the Colts are on the clock. We don’t know where they’ll be positioned, but at 5-5 it doesn’t seem like they’re going to be in the mix for the likes of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye (especially after just drafting Anthony Richardson this past year). Could they somehow be in the mix for the likes of stud Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or Georgia tight end Brock Bowers? We talked with NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler of The Athletic to take a closer look at what could be available when the Colts get on the clock in April.

“Brock Bowers is more of a hybrid weapon than a true tight end. It’s important the offensive play-caller maximizes what a guy like that brings to the table” – Dane Brugler on the potential of Georgia TE Brock Bowers

Brugler discussed a ton of topics. From why he has Drake Maye ranked higher than Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. and what other wide receivers are in the next tier, why he loved Colts’ Josh Downs and Jaylon Jones last year and why the Colts need for pass rush may have to come from outside the draft.

“In the past, there’s usually at least one or two pass rushers that stand out that’s worthy of a high draft pick. We just don’t have that guy this year.” – Dane Brugler on the lack of depth at pass rush in this incoming class

For the full interview, click the link below!