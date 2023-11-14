INDIANAPOLIS — Andretti Global has been going back and forth with F1’s commercial arm controlled by the team owners over the team’s bid to join the F1 paddock.

A few months ago, Andretti was given the green light by F1’s governing body, the FIA, to join the grid. But now their bid with General Motors as engine supplier must be approved by the other F1 constructors.

That is where the bid has hit a snag as a few teams have come out against Andretti’s bid.

Regardless, of the critical reception of Andretti-Cadillac, the name of the proposed team, General Motors says they remain committed to Andretti Global. Some F1 owners urged GM to break away from Andretti and go with a different group.

There were seven groups who were vying for the FIA’s approval earlier this year. It was Andretti’s bid that gained approval from the governing body.

Essentially, GM told Formula One last weekend: ‘No Andretti, no GM.’

Ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, the unprecedented 3rd grand prix event on U.S. soil this season, General Motors has released a statement that they will begin supplying power units to F1 teams who wish to use them in 2028. The announcement adds fuel to Andretti’s bid to join the series.

However, if Andretti’s bid ends up being approved before 2028, Andretti will have to seek a deal with another engine supplier until GM is ready to supply their power units. Andretti has eyed joining the grid as soon as 2025.

That temporary engine supplier would likely be Renault.

By 2026, it will be a unique time for all F1 EOMs as engine rules will change requiring power units to be made up of 50-percent electrical power output.

For now, Andretti’s F1 desires remain in limbo as F1 will soon cap off the 2023 calendar in Dubai in a little over a week.

The post Here Is Where They Stand: Andretti And GM’s Bid To Join F1 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Here Is Where They Stand: Andretti And GM’s Bid To Join F1 was originally published on wibc.com