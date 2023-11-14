Graham Rahal’s Contract Renewed with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, the two talk about Graham Rahal’s renewed contract with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Curt highlights some of the business ventures that Rahal is currently involved in, and how he has been trying to figure out how to balance those with his racing career. They talk about how much longer Rahal plans on racing, and if his statements about racing another 5 years are true. The two discuss where Kyffin Simpson may go in IndyCar, and who may fill the openings with Dale Coyne Racing, and the status of Benjamin Pedersen.
Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt look at some tweets and talk about why IndyCar will not return to Texas Motor Speedway. They also discuss the race at Thermal, and the likelihood that Andretti will get an F1 team, and some news about if F1 doesn’t want Andretti, or if they just don’t want another team.
Kevin rounds out the show looking at a few more tweets and previews the upcoming F1 race in Las Vegas.
