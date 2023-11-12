Hoosiers Fall to Illinois, Eliminated from Bowl Eligibility

CHAMPAIGN, IL.–The Indiana Hoosier (3-7) football team lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) on Saturday in overtime 48-45.

Indiana entered this weekend needing to win its last three games to make a bowl game, but the Illini prevented that from happening.

Illinois had 662 yards of total offensive, led by the 507 passing yards thrown by its backup quarterback John Paddock. Only Shedeur Sanders from Colorado has thrown for more yards in a game this season than Paddock (510 against TCU). Paddock played at Ball State before transferring to Illinois.

Indiana led 27-12, but then Illinois scored 27 unanswered points. Down 42-34 in the second half, the Hoosiers rallied and scored a touchdown. Then they got the two point conversion.

After being held to a Chris Freeman 41-yard-field goal in overtime, the Hoosiers gave up a 21-yard touchdown pass from Paddock to Isaiah Williams.

For Indiana, Lawrence North graduate Donovan McCulley caught 11 passes for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Hoosier quarterback Brendan Sorsby completed 22 of 33 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

Indiana has two games left where a prize is up for grabs. They play Michigan State for the Old Brass Spittoon next Saturday at noon.

On November 25, they take on Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket. Both games can be heard on 93.1 WIBC.

