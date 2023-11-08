Colts Head Coach Talks Germany Trip, Facing Bill Belichick for the First Time

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are headed to Germany this week, but Indy’s head coach says the team needs to stay focused on the mission.

“The message this week is focus on the game,” said head coach Shane Steichen Wednesday, “we’re going over there on a business trip to win a football game. That’s the message. It’s a long road trip, (so) stay focused.”

Indianapolis is the ‘visiting’ team Sunday as they take on the New England Patriots, who have been given the ‘home team’ distinction. Steichen says the Patriots still present a tough challenge, despite their record. They also have head coach Bill Belichick, who Steichen gets to stand across from for the first time.

“Being on the opposite sideline, watching what he does over his career is phenomenal. Just what he does, he’s always switching things up, a brilliant coach, and I have a ton of respect for the guy. He’s been doing it at the highest level,” said Steichen.

Indianapolis is heading into Sunday’s game at 4 and 5 on the season. Kickoff is at 9:30 in the morning, eastern time.

