Is Silly Season Over for IndyCar’s Offseason?

Published on October 31, 2023

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they discuss the press conference where Christian Rasmussen spoke for the first time since the announcement that he will be joining Ed Carpenter Racing. Additionally, they discuss the comments that Ed Carpenter made regarding the addition and then some of the other notes from the press conference. Kevin touches on the news that Callum Illott will not be returning to IndyCar.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt tell you how you can contact them with questions you would like them to answer on the show in the future. They also dive further into Illott not returning with Juncos Hollinger with Kevin providing some context to the situation.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt reiterate some of the notes that they briefly discussed in segment two of the show. They dive into a little bit more of the names of drivers that they were giving you to keep an eye on with Pietro Fittipaldi returning to IndyCar with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Additionally, they touch on some of the work that Marcus Ericsson has been doing with his new team.

In the final half hour of the program, Kevin providing an assessment on the candy leftover from trick or treating that Kevin was passing out and rehashing some of the silly season moves.

