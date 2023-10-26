NFL Week 8 Picks

Week 8 of the NFL season has arrived, and it’ll have its work cut out for it if it wants to be even more wild than Week 7 was.

If you were someone who picked mostly the favorites (as JMV and I unfortunately were), last week was not a good week for you. Teams like the Lions, 49ers, Bills and more all lost against opponents they were projected to beat. Some, like the Lions, did so in embarrassing fashion. And of course, the less that is said about the ending of the Colts loss to the Browns, the better.

Looking at this week, the Colts once again have a winnable game. The Saints offense has not been very potent this season, and there appears to be frustration growing between QB Derek Carr and his receiving group. Of course, the Colts defense is missing several key pieces in Grover Stewart and JuJu Brents. They also let former Colts practice squad extraordinaire P.J Walker march down the field for a game winning touchdown last week against the Browns. Do with that what you will.

For the Colts offense, this could also be a game that sees Jonathan Taylor take over, as he has been showing signs that he is fully back for the last few weeks. There was a lot of chatter following the loss to the Browns about Taylor and Zack Moss having the same number of carries, despite Taylor being the hotter hand. It would not be a surprise to see Shane Steichen correct his mistake, and feed Taylor against New Orleans.

During Thursday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Mike Chappell of CBS4 and FOX59. Mike gave his thoughts on how Taylor will continue to be worked into Steichen’s offense.

“I keep going back to the way they’re starting to use Jonathan Taylor in so many different ways. Three times in the wildcat, split out, and all of this. They’ve only had him in practice for like what, a month? Whatever it’s been, they haven’t had a chance to really see how they can use him. When we talked to Jonathan Taylor yesterday I think it was, his eyes [lit] up for what they can do on offense.”

One of the more intriguing matchups this week is between the Bengals and the 49ers. The Bengals are looking to continue to claw their way out of a slow start to the season. The 49ers meanwhile, are coming off 2 straight losses, and might be without QB Brock Purdy. In his place would be Sam Darnold, the former 3rd overall pick. Will Kyle Shannahan continue to work his quarterback magic? I think he will.

Here are my picks for Week 8 of the NFL season! Here’s hoping they work out better than last week.

THURSDAY

(3-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ (4-3) Buffalo Bills: 24-13 Bills

SUNDAY

(3-3) Houston Texans @ (0-6) Carolina Panthers: 20-10 Texans

(3-4) Los Angeles Rams @ (4-2) Dallas Cowboys: 27-17 Cowboys

(3-4) Minnesota Vikings @ (2-4) Green Bay Packers: 21-13 Vikings

(3-4) New Orleans Saints @ (3-4) Indianapolis Colts: 24-21 Colts

(2-5) New England Patriots @ (5-2) Miami Dolphins: 31-17 Dolphins

(3-3) New York Jets @ (2-5) New York Giants: 17-14 Jets

(5-2) Jacksonville Jaguars @ (4-2) Pittsburgh Steelers: 22-21 Steelers

(4-3) Atlanta Falcons @ (2-4) Tennessee Titans: 19-17 Falcons

(6-1) Philadelphia Eagles @ (3-4) Washington Commanders: 30-14 Eagles

(4-2) Cleveland Browns @ (4-2) Seattle Seahawks: 27-10 Seahawks

(5-2) Baltimore Ravens @ (1-6) Arizona Cardinals: 24-13 Ravens

(6-1) Kansas City Chiefs @ (2-5) Denver Broncos: 28-13 Chiefs

(3-3) Cincinnati Bengals @ (5-2) San Francisco 49ers: 21-18 49ers

(2-5) Chicago Bears @ (2-4) Los Angeles Chargers: 23-10 Chargers

MONDAY

(3-4) Los Vegas Raiders @ (5-2) Detroit Lions: 30-20 Lions

