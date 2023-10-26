Thursday Road Trip – Heading to New Orleans

Coming into this season, the expectations for the New Orleans Saints were a bit murky. After winning the first two games of the season, Dennis Allen’s team has lost four of their last five.

In the offseason, they signed veteran QB Derek Carr. WR Chris Olave was expected to make a second-year leap. WR Michael Thomas was a question mark because of his injury history since his historic 2019 season. Finally, RB Alvin Kamara was suspended the first three games of the season because of violating the league’s personal conduct policy in 2022.

Despite the talent surrounding Carr, it’s been a struggle to score points this season. Offensively the Saints have found the end zone ten times through seven games. Tony Jones Jr. and Rashid Shaheed have scored two each to lead the team.

Host Dave Grubb of Bleav in Saints on the Bleav Podcast Network with former Saints WR Terrance Copper joined Query & Company with Jake Query & Jimmy Cook Thursday afternoon to access where the franchise is at right now.

“I think they’re betting big on Derek Carr and quite frankly I don’t get why. They’ve also bet big on Dennis Allen and he has 18 wins in the NFL and 42 losses. You just have to wonder right now if the organization understands where it is. I can think they’re in a rebuild, you can think they’re in a rebuild, but if the organization thinks their one or two moves away from being in in contention and they’re clearly not, based on what we’re seeing on the field, then there’s nothing that can be done.” Grubb stated.

New Orleans ranks 17 in yards per game (326) and 21 in points per game (19.0). On the road this season the Saints are averaging 21 points per game in four games. Their overall record away from Caesars Superdome is 2-2.

