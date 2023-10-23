Aaron Nesmith Signs Three-Year Extension With Pacers

One week after celebrating his 24th birthday, Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith has another reason to celebrate.

Over the weekend, the Pacers reached agreement with the fourth-year wing on a three-year contract extension worth $33 million, league sources confirmed to Fieldhouse Files. Woj was first to report the agreement.

The deal, which was finalized and signed Monday morning at the St. Vincent Center with teammates and staff members present, now means he’s under contract with Indiana through the 2026-27 season. That’s the next four seasons, including the one that begins on Wednesday against the Wizards.

“It’s a great feeling,” Nesimith said after practice. “I’m happy to be here, I wanted to be here so I’m very happy for the opportunity to be here for the next four years.”

An updated contract. Guaranteed money. And belief from a franchise ahead of entering his peak.

