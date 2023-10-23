Sunday Scaries: The Best & Worst of NFL Week 7

It’s time for another edition of Sunday Scaries, this time we’re talking about what happened during Week 7 of the NFL Sunday calendar. Yes, I know there was no Sunday Scaries for Week 6. I was on vacation and if you needed a fix for Sunday Scaries just imagine driving in a car with your wife and daughters for over 16 hours in each direction. Did I just scare the bejeezus out of you? I thought that would do the trick. In all honesty, it was a fun trip and making memories always will overshadow being exhausted or driving all hours of the day.

But enough about all that. Let’s get into the best and worst from the seventh Sunday on the NFL calendar!

Good Scary: Myles Garrett Was A One Man Wrecking Crew

This one is going to sting if you’re a Colts fan but there was no denying that Myles Garrett proved why he’s one of the elite pass rushers in the NFL. Garrett was all over the field, racking up nine tackles, a pass deflection and two sacks, including one that forced a fumble and touchdown in the endzone. Garrett was an absolute monster on the field and his contribution directly played a role in Cleveland edging the Colts in the surprising shootout.

Bad Scary: The Buffalo Bills Continue To Confuse Me

The Buffalo Bills seem to be this year’s Jekyll and Hyde team. One week, they look sensational and the next they’re struggling to do anything right. They lost to an Aaron Rodgers-less Jets team in Week 1, they throttled the likes of the Raiders, Commanders and Dolphins, survived a scare against the Giants and looked pedestrian against the Jaguars and Patriots. The last being the most recent head scratcher. The Bills trailed the majority of the game against Mac Jones and company and then saw Mr. Jones march down the field and find Mike Gesicki in the endzone with 12 seconds remaining to pull off the stunner and give Bill Belichick his 300th career win. Josh Allen has been pretty reckless with the football, receivers outside of Stefon Diggs seem to be struggling to get open and the defense has been inconsistent. How they handle a short week against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers will be interesting because the “playing down to your competition” card has been played early and often for the Bills and they are going to start getting more and more burned by it if they don’t get their act together.

Good Scary: The Eagles Continue To Prove They Are The Team To Beat

The road to the Super Bowl leads through Philadelphia. At least through the first seven weeks of the NFL season, that seems to be the case. The Eagles pulled to 6-1 on the season, rolling past the Miami Dolphins 31-17 in a primetime showdown. Jalen Hurts continued to look remarkable, A.J Brown got it going and the Brotherly Shove remains undefeated. Not only that, but the defense continues to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, holding Tua Tagovailoa to just 216 yards, forcing multiple turnovers and sacking him three times. The Eagles schedule really ramps up in difficulty with both games against the Cowboys, the 49ers, Bills, Chiefs and Seahawks all still on the schedule. We’ll see what this team is truly made of but right now it looks like the sky is the limit.

Bad Scary: The Packers Look Pedestrian

This one can be either a good or bad scary depending on how you look at it but I’ll chalk it up as bad just because of how surprising it is. The Packers, who have been a poster child for franchise QBs over the last 30 years finally look like a regular, not very good team. Jordan Love, who had some early season success, has cooled considerably. He’s thrown 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, has a completion percentage of just over 57 percent and is struggling to make any sort of connection with his young wide receiver group. The running game has been MIA as well with AJ Dillon leading the team with just 255 yards. The defense has been leaky and they’ve now lost to the Falcons, Raiders, Broncos and Lions. Many would say they should have lost to the Saints if it wasn’t for a last minute miracle as well. The road doesn’t get any easier for the Packers and it could quickly become a season where Packers fans are researching draft boards earlier than they ever have been used to.