Soccer Saturday for Indy Eleven 10-21-23

(00:00 – 1:06) – The Intro Segment of the first playoff addition of Soccer Saturday is just a quick tease of the jam-packed upcoming show.

(4:06 – 15:00) – Head Coach of the Indy Eleven, Mark Lowry is on for his weekly spot as he prepares to hopefully lead the team to a victory in their first playoff game on Sunday. Coach gives a quick recap on the team’s game against San Antonio FC last week. The team appealed a yellow card that Solomon Asante was given in their last game, but it was denied. Coach then gives some bits and pieces about how he intends to tackle the playoff matchup against Charleston on Sunday.

(18:00 – 27:09) – Solomon Asante makes another appearance on the show this week. He has been finding the back of the net more often since August, Asante thinks that the team has just been stepping up and realizing the importance of their individual role to the team. Asante was the only player to participate in all 34 regular season matches this season.

(30:09 – 42:31) – Former Indy Eleven player AJ Cochran is on the program now as a member of the Charleston Battery. He explains to Rakestraw that the decision to leave was in order to be closer to his wife’s family. Cochran gives props to his Charleston teammates for getting the team this far in the season. He breaks down what was successful about their game plan this season to get to the playoffs. Cochran has played out of his comfort zone this past year and finds it rewarding.

(45:31 – ) – The show closes out with USL Tactics John Morissey joining Greg Rakestraw to breakdown the Eleven’s Sunday playoff match along with what the Eleven did right to make the playoffs this season. Morissey notes that the team really managed to maintain playoff form even through a list of injuries. He speculates that Indy’s coach Mark Lowry may have preferred to play Memphis this weekend for a slight advantage in the first round. Morissey talks about Indy’s potential opponents should they advance past the quarterfinal round.