Grover Stewart’s Suspension Is A Big Loss For The Colts

The Indianapolis Colts lost a key piece to their defense for the next 6 weeks on Tuesday.

The NFL announced that Grover Stewart, who along with DeForest Buckner forms one of the best interior defensive line groups in the league, has been suspended for violating the leagues PED policy. The news comes on the heels of the reports that the Colts will probably lose rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Stewart has become one of the best run defenders in the league, routinely swallowing up lineman and allowing Buckner to wreak havoc in the backfield. His loss cannot be overstated, especially with the Colts offense losing the firepower that Richardson provides. The Colts defense needs to keep things close for the Colts to have a chance; losing one of their starting defensive tackles makes that much harder.

Stewart addressed his suspension on social media.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Brad Spielberger of PFF joined the show and gave his thoughts on the Colts defensive line, and how the loss of Stewart will impact the unit.

“This defensive line has been the strength of the entire team arguably, on both sides of the ball. They are definitely one of the better pass-rushing units now, as you’ve seen growth by young guys like Kwity Paye, and obviously DeForest Buckner on the interior, and then Grover obviously one of the best run defending players in the entire NFL. Look, they have a top 10 run defense grade for us, like you mention look at some of the underlying numbers, they have the 11th pass rush grade, so you know like top 10 unit effectively in both facets of defensive line play, and Grover, a lot revolved around him in both systems. So, it’s a big loss.”

