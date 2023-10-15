JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The losing streak in Jacksonville continues as the Indianapolis Colts fell to the Jaguars Sunday.
The Jaguars dominated most of the first half of the game, going into halftime 21-6. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew had to take the field for the full game with quarterback Anthony Richardson facing a potential season-ending surgery.
Minshew threw three interceptions but managed to organize the Colts in the second half to 20 points. However, it was too late as Jacksonville extended its lead to 37 to close out the game and end the Colts hope of ending a losing streak to their division rival in their hometown, dating back to 2014.
This was Indianapolis’ first road loss of the season, falling to 3-3.
Colts Fall to Jaguars 37-20, Losing Streak in Jacksonville Continues was originally published on wibc.com
