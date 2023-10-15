2 Michigan Dominates Indiana 52-7

ANN ARBOR, MI.–The 2nd ranked Michigan Wolverines fell behind early, but came back to dismantle the Indiana Hoosier football team on Saturday 52-7.

The Hoosiers took a 7-0 lead with 2:17 left in the first quarter when Lawrence North graduate Donaven McCulley caught a pass from quarterback Brendan Sorsby and then threw the ball down the field to Jaylin Lucas for a 44-yard touchdown.

After that, it was all Wolverines.

By the end of the first half, Michigan led 21-7 thanks, in part, to two touchdown runs by Blake Corum.

Indiana played both Sorsby and Center Grove graduate Tayven Jackson at quarterback. Jackson was 7-13 for 52 yards and two interceptions. Sorsby completed 6 of 15 passes for 44 yards.

Indiana was also doomed by four turnovers in the loss. They drop to 2-4 with the loss. The Hoosiers face Rutgers October 21 at noon. You’ll be able to hear that game on 93.1 WIBC.

Michigan improves to 7-0. They play one of their biggest rivals, the Michigan State Spartans (2-4), October 21 at 7:30 pm.

