Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 9

Looking for high school football scores from central Indiana? Look no further!
Alexandria 20, Madison-Grant 14
Avon 14, Noblesville 7
Beech Grove 28, Franklin County 27
Ben Davis 50, North Central (Indianapolis) 7
Center Grove 45, Indianapolis Cathedral 38
Christian Brothers (Mo.) 47, Warren Central 3
Covenant Christian 38, Indianapolis Ritter 13
Crawfordsville 44, Frankfort 12
East Central 41, Indianapolis Roncalli 7
Fairfield 33, Churubusco 0
Fishers 34, Zionsville 14
Greenfield Central 44, New Castle 20
Harrison (West Lafayette) 42, Richmond 6
Indianapolis Attucks 70, Southside HomeSchool 6
Indianapolis Chatard 34, Cincinnati Elder (Ohio) 7
Indianapolis Washington 21, Indianapolis Tindley 14
Knox 50, Caston 0
Lafayette Jeff 34, Kokomo 21
Lawrence Central 21, Carmel 17
Lawrence North 21, Pike 6
Martinsville 13, Plainfield 6
McCutcheon 41, Marion 7
Monrovia 44, Indianapolis Scecina 0
Muncie Central 41, Indianapolis Tech 12.
Tri 60, Union City 6
Tri-Central 21, Clinton Central 14
Tri-County 56, North Newton 20
Tri-West 21, Southmont 7
Triton 35, Winimac 6
Triton Central 40, Speedway 7
Wabash 35, Whitko 0
Westfield 28, Franklin Central 19
Western Boone 27, Lebanon 21 (OT)
Whiteland 28, Greenwood 24
