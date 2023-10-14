Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 9

Looking for high school football scores from central Indiana? Look no further!

Alexandria 20, Madison-Grant 14

Avon 14, Noblesville 7

Beech Grove 28, Franklin County 27

Ben Davis 50, North Central (Indianapolis) 7

Center Grove 45, Indianapolis Cathedral 38

Christian Brothers (Mo.) 47, Warren Central 3

Covenant Christian 38, Indianapolis Ritter 13

Crawfordsville 44, Frankfort 12

East Central 41, Indianapolis Roncalli 7

Fairfield 33, Churubusco 0

Fishers 34, Zionsville 14

Greenfield Central 44, New Castle 20

Harrison (West Lafayette) 42, Richmond 6

Indianapolis Attucks 70, Southside HomeSchool 6

Indianapolis Chatard 34, Cincinnati Elder (Ohio) 7

Indianapolis Washington 21, Indianapolis Tindley 14

Knox 50, Caston 0

Lafayette Jeff 34, Kokomo 21

Lawrence Central 21, Carmel 17

Lawrence North 21, Pike 6

Martinsville 13, Plainfield 6

McCutcheon 41, Marion 7

Monrovia 44, Indianapolis Scecina 0

Muncie Central 41, Indianapolis Tech 12.

Tri 60, Union City 6

Tri-Central 21, Clinton Central 14

Tri-County 56, North Newton 20

Tri-West 21, Southmont 7

Triton 35, Winimac 6

Triton Central 40, Speedway 7

Wabash 35, Whitko 0

Westfield 28, Franklin Central 19

Western Boone 27, Lebanon 21 (OT)

Whiteland 28, Greenwood 24

Thank you for visiting our page to receive Indiana High School football score information!|