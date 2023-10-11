Colts Linebacker Zaire Franklin Hosts Fundraiser at Hoagies and Hops

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin held a fundraiser at Hoagies and Hops Tuesday night to benefit his foundation called Shelice’s Angels.

Franklin started Shelice’s Angels in 2019 as a way to help young women see the opportunities available to them outside of their current environments. Franklin has always said that he was inspired by the two women who raised him, his mother and grandmother.

“Obviously it was founded as an ode to my mother and grandmother. I’ll do whatever I can try and help out the young women from this community and give them a leg up and give them opportunities that they may not have had any other way,” said Franklin.

Hoagies and Hops is a restaurant that sells authentic hoagies with rolls from Pennsylvania. Franklin is from Philadelphia. He has a sandwich on the Hoagies and Hops menu called “The Zaire.” 20% of the food and beverage sales at Hoagies and Hops Tuesday night went to Shelice’s Angels.

“I’m just trying to continue to pass the torch and help those who are less fortunate than me and the lessons I learned from powerful women. We’ve got great cheesesteaks, great hoagies, and great beer, but I’m not drinking tonight. I got practice tomorrow,” said Franklin to a crowd that quickly applauded him.

A big focus of Shelice’s Angels is financial literacy.

“I just want to teach people and give them the tools. Financial literacy is basically a long journey of trying to figure out where you are and where you wanna go. The quicker you can give them the tools to help them understand things, the better their situation will be,” said Franklin.

Franklin says he wants Shelice’s Angels to grow beyond himself.

“When I first started, it was really just based on trying to help young women. Now we’ve grown to learn more about financial literacy. Maybe five years from now, we open another chapter of Shelice’s Angels. I’m excited for the future,” said Franklin.

Franklin says he’s “found a home” in Indianapolis. So far, he leads the NFL in tackles with 69. The Colts play Jacksonville on Sunday.

