Report: Anthony Richardson To Miss At Least A Month With Shoulder Injury

INDIANAPOLIS – The most important aspect of the Colts 2023 season appears to have been dealt a major blow.

It is being reported by NFL Network that Anthony Richardson (right shoulder) will miss a month, if not more, with a Grade 3 AC sprain suffered late in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Titans.

Shane Steichen will meet the media on Monday afternoon, so check back then for more on Richardson’s status. Depending on the length of time Richardson will miss, a move to injured reserve (which requires at least 4 games missed) is possible.

If Richardson is going to miss the reported time, it’s such unfortunate news for his vital development.

The next month-plus for the Colts looks like this: at Jaguars, Browns, Saints, at Panthers, Patriots (November 12th in Germany), Bye week.

A sidelined Richardson for this stretch, or a big chunk of it would limit his rookie season to just over half of the team’s games played, and that’s assuming the rookie were to stay healthy the rest of the year (7 games remain after the team’s bye week).

It is the last part of that statement which is the biggest issue at play here.

Questions about Richardson staying healthy can’t be ignored.

Sunday’s shoulder injury marks the 4th different body part Richardson has hurt in his 4 NFL games played. Injuries have forced Richardson to play in just 11 of 20 quarters so far.

All of these hits have occurred on running plays, outside of the pocket, with injuries to his knee, ankle, a concussion and now a throwing shoulder injury.

It is fair to worry about long of a window Richardson can offer the Colts.

While that might seem like too much of a big picture thought just a month into his NFL career, it would be naïve to not at least acknowledgement the thought.

In the short term, it’s such a disappointment to have Richardson sidelined again.

Missing more than a month would put Richardson at playing in just 20 percent of the possible action when the Colts return from their bye week in late November.

We will continue to update the Richardson story as Monday unfolds.