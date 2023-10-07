Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 8
Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!
Alexandria 35 Frankton 0
Avon 20 Zionsville 17
Ben Davis 26 Lawrence Central 23
Brownsburg 27 Noblesville 22
Caston 22 Winamac 28
Central Noble 7 Eastside 43
Clarksville 8 North Harrison 35
Columbus East 25 Jeffersonville 7
DeKalb 38 Bellmont 14
Delphi 6 Clinton Central 48
Eastern Hancock 26 Shenandoah 14
Edgewood 7 Northview 57
Edinburgh 0 North Decatur 69
Elwood 0 Mississinewa 49
Fairfield 7 Lakeland 33
Fishers 14 Westfield 28
Fort Wayne Blackhawk 0 Greenwood Christian 35
Franklin Central 3 Hamilton Southeastern 19
Franklin County 6 Batesville 49
Fremont 30 Prairie Heights 20
Garrett 13 Angola 18
Greenwood 21 Franklin 35
Heritage 61 Southern Wells 7
Huntington North 6 Norwell 27
Indianapolis Cathedral 42 Indianapolis Roncalli 0
Jay County 7 Lapel 28
Jennings County 14 Floyd Central 56
Kokomo 43 Richmond 0
Lawrence Noth 23 Center Grove 43
Maconaquah 55 Wabash 13
Marion 6 Lafayette Jeff 43
Monrovia 42 Cascade 35
New Castle 7 New Palestine 35
North Central 15 Pike 34
Plainfield 8 Whiteland 22
Providence 13 Corydon Central 51
Princeton 7 Heritage Hills 55
South Decatur 7 Milan 49
Southmont 28 Lebanon 41
Speedway 9 Indianapolis Lutheran 28
Triton Central 31 Beech Grove 6
Tri West 41 Crawfordsville 0
Warren Central 14 Carmel 17
West Vigo 43 Cloverdale 18
Western Boone 7 Danville 21
Vincennes Lincoln 6 Evansville Memorial 0
Thank you for visiting our page to receive Indiana High School football score information!
