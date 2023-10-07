Listen Live
Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 8

Published on October 6, 2023

Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!

Alexandria 35 Frankton 0 

Avon 20 Zionsville 17 

Ben Davis 26 Lawrence Central 23 

Brownsburg 27 Noblesville 22 

Caston 22 Winamac 28 

Central Noble 7 Eastside 43 

Clarksville 8 North Harrison 35 

Columbus East 25 Jeffersonville 7 

DeKalb 38 Bellmont 14 

Delphi 6 Clinton Central 48 

Eastern Hancock 26 Shenandoah 14 

Edgewood 7 Northview 57 

Edinburgh 0 North Decatur 69 

Elwood 0 Mississinewa 49 

Fairfield 7 Lakeland 33 

Fishers 14 Westfield 28 

Fort Wayne Blackhawk 0 Greenwood Christian 35 

Franklin Central 3 Hamilton Southeastern 19 

Franklin County 6 Batesville 49 

Fremont 30 Prairie Heights 20 

Garrett 13 Angola 18 

Greenwood 21 Franklin 35 

Heritage 61 Southern Wells 7 

Huntington North 6 Norwell 27  

Indianapolis Cathedral 42 Indianapolis Roncalli 0 

Jay County 7 Lapel 28 

Jennings County 14 Floyd Central 56 

Kokomo 43 Richmond 0 

Lawrence Noth 23 Center Grove 43 

Maconaquah 55 Wabash 13 

Marion 6 Lafayette Jeff 43 

Monrovia 42 Cascade 35 

New Castle 7 New Palestine 35 

North Central 15 Pike 34 

Plainfield 8 Whiteland 22 

Providence 13 Corydon Central 51 

Princeton 7 Heritage Hills 55 

South Decatur 7 Milan 49 

Southmont 28 Lebanon 41 

Speedway 9 Indianapolis Lutheran 28 

Triton Central 31 Beech Grove 6 

Tri West 41 Crawfordsville 0 

Warren Central 14 Carmel 17 

West Vigo 43 Cloverdale 18 

Western Boone 7 Danville 21 

Vincennes Lincoln 6 Evansville Memorial 0 

Thank you for visiting our page to receive Indiana High School football score information!|

