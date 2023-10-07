Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 8

Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!

Alexandria 35 Frankton 0

Avon 20 Zionsville 17

Ben Davis 26 Lawrence Central 23

Brownsburg 27 Noblesville 22

Caston 22 Winamac 28

Central Noble 7 Eastside 43

Clarksville 8 North Harrison 35

Columbus East 25 Jeffersonville 7

DeKalb 38 Bellmont 14

Delphi 6 Clinton Central 48

Eastern Hancock 26 Shenandoah 14

Edgewood 7 Northview 57

Edinburgh 0 North Decatur 69

Elwood 0 Mississinewa 49

Fairfield 7 Lakeland 33

Fishers 14 Westfield 28

Fort Wayne Blackhawk 0 Greenwood Christian 35

Franklin Central 3 Hamilton Southeastern 19

Franklin County 6 Batesville 49

Fremont 30 Prairie Heights 20

Garrett 13 Angola 18

Greenwood 21 Franklin 35

Heritage 61 Southern Wells 7

Huntington North 6 Norwell 27

Indianapolis Cathedral 42 Indianapolis Roncalli 0

Jay County 7 Lapel 28

Jennings County 14 Floyd Central 56

Kokomo 43 Richmond 0

Lawrence Noth 23 Center Grove 43

Maconaquah 55 Wabash 13

Marion 6 Lafayette Jeff 43

Monrovia 42 Cascade 35

New Castle 7 New Palestine 35

North Central 15 Pike 34

Plainfield 8 Whiteland 22

Providence 13 Corydon Central 51

Princeton 7 Heritage Hills 55

South Decatur 7 Milan 49

Southmont 28 Lebanon 41

Speedway 9 Indianapolis Lutheran 28

Triton Central 31 Beech Grove 6

Tri West 41 Crawfordsville 0

Warren Central 14 Carmel 17

West Vigo 43 Cloverdale 18

Western Boone 7 Danville 21

Vincennes Lincoln 6 Evansville Memorial 0

Thank you for visiting our page to receive Indiana High School football score information!|