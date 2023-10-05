What Did Jonathan Taylor Say To The Media On Thursday?

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time since mid-June, Jonathan Taylor met the media on Thursday.

The media session came about 90 minutes before Taylor is expected to make his practice debut, which will be his first appearance in such a setting since December 15, 2022.

Here is a full question/answer run-down of what Taylor had to say on Thursday (plus, my 3 thoughts on the press conference below):

–On if JT wants to be a Colt and where things stand on his trade request: “Number one, first off, it feels really good to finally be healthy. The whole time, the main goal, was to be healthy. Everyone in this whole thing, the main goal was to be healthy, to go out there and be able to do what I love, which is to play football. Going through that journey this whole time, there’s been a lot of things that have been said and done, but at the end of the day, for everybody, the number one overall goal was to be healthy and I think everyone is on the same page with that.”

–On when Taylor got healthy: “Over the course of this offseason. There was never a specific date because there’s always progressions. There’s always, we’ve got to break through this wall and we’ve got to break through that next wall. So just being able to maintain that perseverance until you get to achieve the goal.”

–On if there’s been any other sticking points to getting onto the field other then the injury: “No, number one thing was me getting healthy. At the end of the day, if you aren’t healthy, you can’t be on the field. The number one ability is availability. I pride myself on that. Especially battling through last year, my number one goal was to make sure I eliminate all of that. I’m just not a guy that doesn’t want to be on the field, and then off the field. Of course if you can’t go, you can’t go. But I didn’t want to be the kind of guy where we are dealing with this, or dealing with that. I just wanted to make sure that I’m 100 percent healthly and everyone did that.”

-On if he’s committed to the team: “I don’t think it matters on if I’m saying I’m committed or not, because I’m here. If someone wasn’t committed they wouldn’t be here. Right now I’m here and my number one goal is to really attack this first practice. It’s been over 290 days I believe (since his last practice). If you are not doing what you love, you’re going to notice it. It’s been over 290 days, so my main goal has to been to attack this first day. Yesterday was a walk-through so today is the second day.”

–On if he would change anything he’s done through this process: “Everything I would do up to this point I would do the same. I’m feeling very healthy now. I’m just really trying to focus and make sure that when I step out onto that field, you got to get acclimated. The number one thing, everyone knows there’s an injury risk when you haven’t done something like this physical sport for this long and just getting back out there, not even getting back, integrating, hearing plays, just the feeling of a being on the field that’s going to be something I haven’t done in a while.”

–On if the handling of this contract situation in the offseason: “’I’m not here to get into any contract things. Those were over the course of the offseason. But the season is here. We got the Tennessee Titans on the clock. Division game. Division matchup. What are you going to do? Are you going to post up and get ready to defend your house or are you going to fold? That’s a big emphasis this week.”

-On how soon Taylor thinks he can play: “That’s a question we don’t know. I haven’t had that first practice yet, just a walk through. So I’m super excited to finally get out there for the first time and just where all this hard work has taken me, just day in and day out, inching closer and closer.”

-On what Taylor has told his teammates: “I’ve been in communication with my teammates the whole time I’ve been here rehabbing. They’ve been asking me every day, ‘Hey, how are you feeling?’ I’ve said, ‘I’m inching closer and closer.’ So the day has finally come now for me to finally hit the field. It’s just an awesome feeling when you’ve been working so hard to get to a certain point and now you are finally back doing what you love.”

-On why his ankle rehab has ankle so long: “Really? I think the answer to that question would be if I asked James (Boyd), ‘Okay, know what’s the difference between you and myself getting surgery?’ Well, it’s because he got surgery and I got surgery. So at the end of the day, everyone heals different, no surgery is the same. And all that matters is can you persevere each and every single day? Because, I’ll tell you one thing, rehab is tough. So now going through that, for the first time, a real surgical rehab, I commend those guys who have had some devastating injuries.”

-On hearing all the rumors about Taylor’s situation: “Oh, no, it’s okay. I mean, it’s the media’s job to speculate and, ‘Oh, what’s going on?” I’m only looking at people that matter inside these walls.”

-On if Taylor still wants to be traded: “Yeah, I’m not gonna get into any contract stuff, it’s a big day for me. So just being to get back out there and it’s a big day for me going back out there and doing what I love. So I’m just excited for that. I’m actually laser focused on that because it’s it’s not a huge day for necessarily…I know teammates and coaches are excited…you guys don’t usually see me super excited all the time. But I’m really excited.”

-On how things were resolved between Taylor and the Colts: “Oh, well. The number one thing was just continuing to attack the rehab every single day. Like I said, the number one goal was to get healthy and I believe everybody was on the same page with that. So just being able to work in communication with the organization and my squad, just being able to provide any and everything that I needed in order to get back out there.”

-On Anthony Richardson: “I think I really saw someone who was a tough competitor. Especially this past game. I mean, it was kind of all over the place. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, like we could pull this out?’ I’m rooting for guys like, ‘Let’s make this catch. Oh, that. Oh my god, do it right.’ But what I saw from him was how the guys rallied around him. And that’s what you want. And you know, as a leader, as a quarterback, you want to be able to have guys rally around you. So I was really excited to see that from him. (He) just turned 21, so I don’t know how that feels to him interpersonally. Everyone deals with pressure differently.”

-On if he wants to be a Colt: “Like I said, I’m here right now. And my number one thing is to take care of my teammates. A lot of people worry about what I want, when it doesn’t matter what necessarily I want. What matters is what the team needs, what this city wants and what this city needs is a championship. And while I’m here, that’s what I’m going to work my tail off to do. That’s what I worked my tail off to get the opportunity to. I think when you’ve been out for a while you start looking at it and you say, ‘Man, when you have that opportunity, and I never took it for granted, but even when it’s taken away, you still are like, man, that was a great opportunity and I can’t wait to have another opportunity.’ So, like I said, I never took it for granted at all. So you know, help them.”

-On this relationship changing between Taylor and the Colts: “Number one thing that changed is that I’m finally able to step back on the practice field. Like I said, it’s a big day. It’s a huge day just because you got nerves or anxious. You want to do well just know you’ve been working so much and you can simulate as many things as you want. Not to simulate football, we’re playing football. So being able to go out there and really, really just test the waters and just see like everything we did every single day.”

-On why he hasn’t been attending games and practices: “Oh, I’ve been around. Like I said the number one goal was for me to get 100% healthy. So I think just being in communication with the training staff and the team and getting everyone on the same page in order to make sure not only myself but everyone who is injured and off the field has everything they completely need in order to get back on the field and do what they love.”

-On if Taylor feels the need to show the Colts or the league he’s healthy: “I don’t think it’s a matter of showing the Colts or other teams or players. I think it’s about yourself. You know, like I said, you have people directing you and helping you to rehab and get back but you want to show yourself like, ‘Hey, I’ve been working. I’ve been working for a long time for this moment.’ So I’m gonna prove to myself like, ‘Hey, let’s just see all of those days where you’re gonna get another rep and thought, oh, this muscle is sore.’ You see where it takes us?”

-On if he feels like his normal self: “Like I said today, like you guys, it’s the first day, first day today, so that’s why I told you guys it’s a big day today. And I’m excited. I can’t wait. Like I said, a lot of nerves but you get nervous every game but players learn how to work through and have all the stories. Like I said today, like you guys, this is the first day, first day today, so that’s why I told you guys it’s a big day today. And I’m excited. I can’t wait. Like I said a lot of nerves but you get nervous every game, but great players learn how to work through them.”

-On the support from the teammates: “I mean, it says a lot. Whenever your brothers see you down and injured they just want you back on the field. First of all, they want you to help me and then once you’re happy they want you back on the field. So just hearing their love and support throughout this whole thing and, ‘JT keep grinding every single day. You know we’re ready for you to just just take care of yourself and make sure you get 100% right.’ So it just shows you the kind of guys we have in a locker room.“

-On what Taylor wants to say to fans: “I’ve definitely seen some fans actually out in person, too, and they showed me a lot of love and support. So I definitely appreciate that, 100 percent.”

3 Press Conference Takeaways:

All About Health: It was obvious Jonathan Taylor’s biggest talking point on Thursday was his health. Quite frequently, Taylor would field a non-health related question and bring it back to his physical state. Taylor missed 6 games last year due to a high ankle sprain with serval moments of starting and stopping within the season. The start and stop nature to last season is something that really bothered Taylor, and he said on Thursday that was part of the reason he missed so much time this offseason. Taylor ended up having surgery in January, with a multi-week recovery expected for a high ankle sprain surgery, per Jim Irsay. But Taylor’s absence has lasted for more than 9 months. This is Taylor’s first somewhat serious injury of his football career. And clearly, he looks at it as the biggest reason why he didn’t return earlier in 2023.

No JT Side Of Story: Taylor wanted no part of fielding any question related to his contract situation, disagreements with the franchise and/or trade request. If you were looking for Taylor to explain his side of this situation, like the Colts did via Chris Ballard at the end of training camp, you didn’t get that on Thursday. When asked in different ways about his future with the Colts or if he wants to be a Colt, JT’s answer had the caveat of “right now” or “while I’m here.” While the Colts offered some reasoning for their stance in not extending Taylor this offseason, how the running back feels about that was nowhere to be found on Thursday, and he strayed much further from that subject than when he discussed his displeasure on the situation back in June. So, no clarity from Taylor on this part of the saga.

What Now? In about 90 minutes after Taylor’s media sessions began he took part in his first practice in more than 50 previous Colts practices. Taylor did sound like a guy eager to return to the field, and show what his hard rehab work has produced. Whether it’s Sunday, or coming up in the next couple of weeks (the Colts have a 21-day window with Taylor, which started Wednesday), the next question becomes what does the former rushing champ look like? In the short term, that should be great news for the Colts and igniting an offense looking for big plays. In the long term though, the question remains on what the future holds. Is Taylor viewing the rest of this month as a league-wide audition for the 31 other NFL teams, with the trade deadline waiting on October 31st? Or could the Colts be thinking how Taylor looks under Shane Steichen and with Anthony Richardson will impact a potential contract extension for the elite running back? Just look at how Taylor responded to the multiple questions along the line of ‘Do you want to be a Colt?’ and see his answer to it. The future of this relationship remains extremely murky.