Indiana High School Football Scores – Week 7

If you missed any action in week 7, we have you covered! You can find central Indiana scores below:
Beech Grove 62 – Cardinal Ritter 20
Ben Davis 45 – Carmel 16
Brownsburg 59 – Zionsville 21
Center Grove 48 – Pike 17
Danville 46 – Frankfort 6
Fishers 29 – Franklin Central 23
Hamilton SE 43 – Noblesville 22
Guerin Catholic 29 – Northview 24
Harrison 38 – Indianapolis Tech 6
Cathedral 39 – Lasalle (Ohio) 26
Chatard 41 – Andrean 0
Lawrence North 48 – Warren Central 7
Louisville Male 43 – Roncalli 0
Mooresville 21 – Whiteland 7
Plainfield 38 – Franklin 3
Tri-West 38 – North Montgomery 0
Westfield 38 – Avon 14
