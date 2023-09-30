Listen Live
Indiana High School Football Scores – Week 7

Published on September 29, 2023

If you missed any action in week 7, we have you covered! You can find central Indiana scores below:

 

Beech Grove 62 – Cardinal Ritter 20

Ben Davis 45 – Carmel 16

Brownsburg 59 – Zionsville 21

Center Grove 48 – Pike 17

Danville 46 – Frankfort 6

Fishers 29 – Franklin Central 23

Hamilton SE 43 – Noblesville 22

Guerin Catholic 29 – Northview 24

Harrison 38 – Indianapolis Tech 6

Cathedral 39 – Lasalle (Ohio) 26

Chatard 41 – Andrean 0

Lawrence North 48 – Warren Central 7

Louisville Male 43 – Roncalli 0

Mooresville 21 – Whiteland 7

Plainfield 38 – Franklin 3

Tri-West 38 – North Montgomery 0

Westfield 38 – Avon 14

 

