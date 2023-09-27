2024 NTT IndyCar Series Schedule Released

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they discuss yesterday’s 2024 NTT IndyCar Series schedule release featuring more ovals with Texas Motor Speedway being removed from the schedule, and then get into the potential problems the series could run into when factoring in NASCAR’s schedule for next season.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt dive into specific race dates and then the upcoming TV broadcasting rights for IndyCar. They look at things from the perspective of IndyCar and NBC.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt discuss the news of Kyle Kirkwood being extended by Andretti Autosport earlier in the day. Also, Kevin is joined by USAC driver Logan Seavey to discuss his best racing career to date, explains what has led to him being consistently dominant this season, and the advantage he has with equipment because his team follows up with his requests.

In the final half hour of the program, Dave Kallman from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel joins Curt Cavin to explain IndyCar’s return to Milwaukee, the changes to the track that will be made in order to accommodate a doubleheader, and why they couldn’t schedule the race while the state fair is going on.