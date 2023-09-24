Colts Defeat Ravens, 22-19, in Overtime

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore fans might be surprised to know that the Indianapolis Colts handed them their first loss of the season.

The Colts may owe many thanks to kicker Matt Gay, who successfully made four field goals during the regular game. Running back Zack Moss got the team’s only touchdown.

In what could be considered an unexpected move, the Colts evened up the score, 19-19, with the Ravens by the end of the regular game, causing both teams to head into overtime.

After a series of back-and-forth plays, Colts kicker Matt Gay made another successful field goal. This shifted the score to 22-19, earning the Hoosier team a victory in Baltimore.

The Colts are now 2-1 for the season. They play the Rams on October 1st.

