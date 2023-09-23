Indiana High School Football Scores – Week 6

Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!

Below you will find the final score to central Indiana football matchups that happened on Friday night!

Ben Davis 62 – Lawrence North 14

Brebeuf 39 – Roncalli 23

Brownsburg 37 – Westfield 7

Carmel 27 – North Central 6

Center Grove 31 – Lawrence Central 7

Danville 42 – Southmont 21

Decatur Central 26 – Plainfield 23

Fishers 21 – Avon 13

Franklin Central 28 – Noblesville 27 (F/OT)

Franklin 29 – Mooresville 26

Greenwood 44 – Perry Meridian 41

Hamilton SE 34 – Zionsville 24

Heritage Christian 28 – Covenant Christian 24

Cathedral 28 – Frederick Douglas (KY) 19

Chatard 13 – Guerin Catholic 7

Lutheran 42 – Scecina 14

Triton Central 48 – Indianapolis Ritter 14

Warren Central 23 – Pike 6

Whiteland 34 – Martinsville 22

