Indiana High School Football Scores – Week 6

Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!
Below you will find the final score to central Indiana football matchups that happened on Friday night!
Ben Davis 62 – Lawrence North 14
Brebeuf 39 – Roncalli 23
Brownsburg 37 – Westfield 7
Carmel 27 – North Central 6
Center Grove 31 – Lawrence Central 7
Danville 42 – Southmont 21
Decatur Central 26 – Plainfield 23
Fishers 21 – Avon 13
Franklin Central 28 – Noblesville 27 (F/OT)
Franklin 29 – Mooresville 26
Greenwood 44 – Perry Meridian 41
Hamilton SE 34 – Zionsville 24
Heritage Christian 28 – Covenant Christian 24
Cathedral 28 – Frederick Douglas (KY) 19
Chatard 13 – Guerin Catholic 7
Lutheran 42 – Scecina 14
Triton Central 48 – Indianapolis Ritter 14
Warren Central 23 – Pike 6
Whiteland 34 – Martinsville 22
Thank you for visiting our page to receive Indiana High School football score information!
