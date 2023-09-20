18-Year-Old Kyffin Simpson Joining Chip Ganassi Racing In 2024

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they discuss the news of 18-year-old Kyffin Simpson being promoted from Indy NXT to Chip Ganassi Racing as their fifth full-time driver in 2024. They discuss the comments Chip Ganassi made prior to Simpson being added to their team, highlight some other drivers that could be in play for the final spot with Ed Carpenter Racing, and provide an update on where things are at right now between Alex Palou and Arrow McLaren Racing.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt question who returns next season in the NTT IndyCar Series will be. They also speculate as to who they think will end up with Dale Coyne Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Also, they answer some Twitter questions.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin takes over to recap the first hour of the show. He also provides some silly season rumors regarding the schedule for the 2024 season and explains some complications that the series will have with the Olympics next year. Additionally, Kevin takes some time discussing the broadcast rights for IndyCar.

In the final half hour of the program, Jackson Lee joins the program to discuss where he’s going to be racing shortly and how it’ll benefit him as a coach.