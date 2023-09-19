Colts Sign Trey Sermon To Their Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts have signed running back Trey Sermon to the team’s practice squad.

Sermon was the No. 88 pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft selected by the San Francisco 49ers.

He spent one year with the 49ers before being released by the team in 2022, finding a new home with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2022 season.

Stats while with the 49ers.

9 games played

41 carries for 167 yards

1 touchdown

3 catches for 26 yards

Stats while with the Eagles.

2 carries for 19 yards.

Sermon was a dominant running back in college, spending his first four seasons of his career at Oklahoma followed by one really good season for Ohio State.

The Colts are hoping this can play out for them to fill some massive hole that they have in their running back room.