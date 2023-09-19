Should Anthony Richardson Start if he Clears Concussion Protocol?

According to Premier Neurology & Wellness Center, it normally takes someone 7-10 days to recover from a concussion. Anthony Richardson suffered his second career concussion in the first quarter of the Colts first win of the season on Sunday.

All-Pro center Ryan Kelly also left Sunday’s game with a concussion. Premier Neurology & Wellness Center also stated that some concussions could linger because it varies from individual to individual. Tua Tagovailoa missed the final six games of the Dolphins season last year after suffering multiple concussions. The Colts, their fans, and Richardson certainly don’t want to rush him back on the field and risk another concussion this early into the season and his career.

On Tuesday’s edition of Query & Company on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, Colts beat reporter Mike Chappell of CBS4 and FOX59 weighed in on the debate on whether Richardson will suit up Sunday in Baltimore if he clears the protocol, but Kelly doesn’t.

“I would say yes. If the backup center is not as good as the starting center, which he’s not because he’s the backup, then you do things in the game plan to protect him. It would send such a bad signal if you do that (sit Richardson). I think if Richardson’s ready, I think he plays.”

On Monday’s show, Jake Query, Jimmy Cook, and Eddie Garrison tried to guess whether they think the Colts rookie quarterback would play Sunday if he was cleared.

Jake – No

Jimmy – Yes

Eddie – No

In yesterday’s media availability, Shane Steichen wouldn’t share what the Colts would do.

The Colts medical staff and the independent neurologist need to make sure that Richardson understands that he doesn’t need to feel rushed to return to the field. Sacrificing one game in a season where you are expected to make the playoffs is fine.

