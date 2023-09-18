Sunday Scaries: The Best & Worst of NFL Week 2

We’re back for another edition of Sunday Scaries, highlighting the best and worst of the NFL Sunday slate. Last week, the majority of teams were finding their sea legs as the grind of the NFL season begins. In Week 2, we saw some teams rebound, some teams stay hot, some teams fall, and other teams look flat out embarrassing.

Like last week, I’ll note what caught my eye in Week 2 and feel free to weigh in with your best (good scary) or bad (obviously bad scary) of the week. Without further ado:

Bad Scary: Anthony Richardson Banged Up For Second Straight Game

I like what I’ve seen from Anthony Richardson so far. I’ve really liked it. The problem is he has failed to finish both of the games he’s started in his young career. In Week 1, it was deemed a “lower-body injury” that took him out of the waning minutes against the Jacksonville Jaguars and in Week 2 with a pair of rushing touchdowns early in the game he exited due to concussion protocol. His status for Week 3 against the Ravens is obviously very much uncertain at this point but there is cause for concern that the young quarterback Colts fans and the organization are putting their faith in has been banged up and unable to finish the games he’s started. “Mineshew-Mania” is fine for a quarter here and there or a game once in a blue moon, but no one wants 15 games of it or else they’ll be drinking Blue Moon to forget this season (with an orange slice, of course).

Good Scary: Rams’ Puka Nacua Is Early Season Breakout Star

I won’t judge if your first response is: “Who?”

The fifth-round wide receiver out of BYU has been a fantasy phenom in his first two NFL games. He’s hauled in double-digit targets in each of the Rams’ first two games. 15 catches for 147 yards in Week 1 and followed it up with 10 catches for 119. He hasn’t found the end zone yet but he’s definitely Matthew Stafford’s favorite target without Cooper Kupp. The Rams appeared to be in a transition year but if Nacua can keep up the reliability, then the combination of him and a healthy Kupp in a few weeks could be quite the potent 1-2 punch.

Bad Scary: The Bengals Slow Start

A lot of people (including myself) thought this was the year Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals took a huge step forward and possibly could leapfrog the Chiefs for AFC dominance. They still could but an 0-2 start and Burrow’s struggles have certainly caused some pause. Burrow looked sharper in Week 2 but still has a completion percentage of only 56 percent and his leading receiver is Tee Higgins with a grand total of 89 yards. Now Burrow is banged up and may not play on Monday Night Football against the Rams. Hopefully he can get right soon because the AFC isn’t going to wait around for the Bengals to figure it out.

Bad Scary: My God, The Bears Are Bad

I have a feeling this is going to be a regular area to rant this season on the team I’ve grown up watching. The Bears had about as much positive vibes, fan optimism and excitement surrounding them that a 3-win team from a year ago could possibly have and in just two games they’ve pissed away any good will they had. Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was ugly, it was pathetic, and it was depressing on every level. Justin Fields looks completely lost. He’s holding onto the ball too long, running directly into sacks, not seeing wide open receivers and not using his legs to make plays. Matt Eberflus, who is supposed to be a defensive-minded coach has now seen his team’s losing streak reach a humiliating 12 games dating back to last season all while giving up 25 or more points A GAME in the process! Luke Getsy, the offensive coordinator, appears to only know how to call screen passes on every play despite having D.J. Moore at his disposal and the defense looks just as bad as last season despite an off-season filled with spending to fix it. They give up 3rd and long plays like they were first and inches. They have made Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield look like Patrick Mahomes in back-to-back weeks and who do they play in Week 3? The actual Patrick Mahomes! In Arrowhead! In “America’s Game of the Week”. They are currently almost 2 touchdown dogs, and I’m shocked it isn’t more. This looks worse than last season and last season was a complete teardown. They might get 50 put on them against Kansas City and they look like the worst team in the NFL by far.

(End of rant)