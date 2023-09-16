Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 5

Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!
Below you will find the final score to every central Indiana football matchup that happened on Friday night!
Beech Grove 38, Southport 9
Ben Davis 31, Warren Central 28
Brownsburg 42, Fishers 28
Carmel 17, Lawrence North 14
Center Grove 36, Harvest Prep (Ohio) 18
Centerville 42, Tri 0
Christel House Manual 25, Phalen Academy 8
Covenant Christian 50, Indianapolis Tindley 14
Decatur Central 27, Mooresville 21
Eastern Hancock 45, Knightstown 13
Franklin Central 31, Avon 28
Frontier 67, Irvington Prep Academy 8
Greencastle 49, Sullivan 21
Greenfield Central 47, Shelbyville 0
Hamilton Heights 32, Western 0
Heritage Christian 35, Indianapolis Scecina 21
Indianapolis Attucks 64, Purdue Polytechnic 7
Indianapolis Cathedral 49, North Central 6
Indianapolis Chatard 28, Columbus North 3
Indianapolis Lutheran 49, Cascade 13
Indianapolis Ritter 38, Indianapolis Shortridge 27
Indianapolis Roncalli 35, Guerin Catholic 21
Lapel 42, North Decatur 7
Lawrence Central 28, Pike 20
Lawrenceburg 42, Franklin County 7
Martinsville 32, Franklin 14
Monrovia 45, Speedway 35
Mount Vernon (Fortville) 31, Delta 20
New Palestine 34, Pendleton Heights 14
Noblesville 24, Zionsville 7
North Daviess 66, Edinburgh 28
North Knox 34, North Central (Farmersburg) 6
North Putnam 48, Cloverdale 0
North Montgomery 20, Western Boone 17
Park Tudor 47, Shenandoah 7
Perry Meridian 28, Whiteland 13
Plainfield 46, Greenwood 20
Providence 42, Charlestown 14
Rushville 52, Connersville 28
South Decatur 55, Southside Homeschool 8
South Putnam 56, Edgewood 13
Southmont 48, Crawfordsville 18
Tri County 34, South Newton 18
Tri-West 21, Danville 0
Triton Central 49, Indian Creek 35
Westfield 30, Hamilton Southeastern 28
Yorktown 34, New Castle 28
