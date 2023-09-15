Friday Night Football preview with Kyle Neddenriep

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Friday on Query & Company, Jake Query and Jimmy Cook bring on Kyle Neddenriep to talk about the Friday Night Football slate tonight in Central Indiana.

Neddenriep is the main high school sports reporter for the IndyStar.

They start the conversation with a realization that we are already halfway through the regular season in high school football.

Then, Query asks Neddenriep what the best games of the night are in Central Indiana.

“Fishers/Brownsburg and Westfield/HSE,” Neddenriep says. “I would probably favor Westfield/HSE maybe as the top game because both teams are undefeated… They played twice last year, HSE beat them both times and then came within one game of making the state finals. A lot of explosion on that HSE offense, it’s a really good team… HSE won a really great game last week against Fishers in the Mudstock game, so we will see how they come off that game.”

The high school football expert continues with praise for HSE’s opponent.

“Westfield is maybe a little bit under the radar, even though they have been a really great program under Jay Gilbert, but we will find out tonight. They have won some close games,” Neddenriep explains.

That covers HSE and Westfield, next Neddenriep continues with his thoughts on that first game he mentioned.

“And also Fishers tonight, we find out how they come off that loss, an emotional loss to a rival [HSE]. Now you have to go play a Brownsburg team that is ranked number one in 6A now on the road.”

Khobie Martin, the star running back for Fishers, has verbally committed to Miami of Ohio. That didn’t stop Tom Allen and IU from extending an offer to him on Wednesday though.

“He’s got this IU offer and I’m curious of what that will do to his recruitment. Obviously, that is a Big Ten offer and I would think it would be pretty intriguing for him,” says Neddenriep. “I would put him up against about anybody.”

Next, Jake Query predicts that the winless North Central Panthers will pull off an incredible upset against a top-ten Cathedral team. Neddenriep laughed at Query’s bold prediction, saying he would be surprised if such an upset occurred.

“They are still a really good team, Bill Peebles does a great job and they have one of the best quarterbacks in the state in Danny O’Neill so I wouldn’t say it’s over for them by any means but they need to get a win.”

